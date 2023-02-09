State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Olin worth $6,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Olin in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Olin during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Olin during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Olin during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Olin during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Olin Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $60.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.63. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $67.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Olin had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 50.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Olin news, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $128,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $128,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Olin in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Olin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

About Olin

(Get Rating)

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

