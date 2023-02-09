Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,109 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Eagle Materials worth $4,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 995,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,672,000 after buying an additional 119,576 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,744,000 after buying an additional 16,295 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 578,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,968,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 513,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,915,000 after buying an additional 6,492 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total value of $708,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,935,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total transaction of $708,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,935,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 18,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total value of $2,693,694.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,962,099.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,051 shares of company stock worth $5,699,029. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $138.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.13.

EXP stock opened at $146.97 on Thursday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.98 and a 52-week high of $152.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.77.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.01. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.64%.

About Eagle Materials

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

Further Reading

