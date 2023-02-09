RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $6,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 8.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 5.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 5.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,689,000 after acquiring an additional 15,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

RNR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $234.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.25.

In related news, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.74, for a total value of $159,579.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,194.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RNR opened at $216.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $124.18 and a fifty-two week high of $219.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.17.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $0.75. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

