IFP Advisors Inc Grows Holdings in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHPT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of ChargePoint by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of ChargePoint by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. 44.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ChargePoint

In other ChargePoint news, Director Michael Linse sold 508,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $5,121,658.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ChargePoint news, Director Michael Linse sold 508,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $5,121,658.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part acquired 1,422,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.29 per share, with a total value of $11,789,383.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,742,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,118,408.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 733,506 shares of company stock worth $7,318,633 in the last quarter. 23.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ChargePoint Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:CHPT opened at $12.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.25.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 82.57% and a negative return on equity of 74.82%. The company had revenue of $125.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.35 million. Equities analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on ChargePoint to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. B. Riley dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ChargePoint presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.53.

ChargePoint Profile

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Stories

