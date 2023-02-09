State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,030 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,871 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of MKS Instruments worth $4,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $497,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 29,668 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 9,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 8,842 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $104.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.76. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $64.77 and a one year high of $163.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.52.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

MKSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Benchmark lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.33.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

