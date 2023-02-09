IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $777,111,000. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $359,567,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,368 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 68.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,593,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $544,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,140,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,757,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,202 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,228,544.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMD opened at $84.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $136.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.24, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.99. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $132.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.64.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.67.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

