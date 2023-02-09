Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 27,079 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,079 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 231.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 392.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 762,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,841,689. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 762,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,841,689. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,252,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $36.43 on Thursday. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $45.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.81. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 15.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYF shares. StockNews.com upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.27.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

