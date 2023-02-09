The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:HIG opened at $76.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.55. The company has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $79.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total value of $931,284.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,167 shares in the company, valued at $983,574.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total transaction of $931,284.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,167 shares in the company, valued at $983,574.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $273,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,890,332.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,893 shares of company stock worth $3,148,011 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

Read More

