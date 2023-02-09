Signaturefd LLC Reduces Holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,739 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,696 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 342,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after acquiring an additional 10,134 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,722 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 78,247 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 7,994 shares during the period. 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 24th.

NYSE SKM opened at $20.57 on Thursday. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.43 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

