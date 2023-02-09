Signaturefd LLC Sells 943 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 165.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the second quarter worth $36,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the second quarter worth $38,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Paper Price Performance

International Paper stock opened at $39.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. International Paper has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $50.23.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.82.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,308. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Stories

