Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 24.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 198,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,596,000 after purchasing an additional 38,999 shares during the period. Maxi Investments CY Ltd acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,900,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Mosaic by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,416,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mosaic by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 52,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mosaic stock opened at $50.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.55. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $40.29 and a fifty-two week high of $79.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.48.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by ($0.30). Mosaic had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.31.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

