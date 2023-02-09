Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 80 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Chemed were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHE. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Chemed during the third quarter worth $75,661,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Chemed by 594.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,218,000 after acquiring an additional 169,989 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Chemed by 144.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 184,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,363,000 after acquiring an additional 108,759 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Chemed during the second quarter worth $44,303,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Chemed by 29.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,916,000 after acquiring an additional 37,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $496.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $506.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $486.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $430.16 and a 52-week high of $528.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.53.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.76, for a total value of $1,011,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,330,480.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

