Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,669 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,155 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 5,862 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,029,000. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,038 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WYNN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.25.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

WYNN stock opened at $103.62 on Thursday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $105.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.86.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The casino operator reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.88 million. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.37) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

In other news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $1,055,228.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,246,184.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $1,055,228.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,246,184.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,707 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $477,390.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,690 shares in the company, valued at $559,618.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

