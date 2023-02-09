Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $2.85 Million Stock Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,511 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Mattel were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAT. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Mattel by 12.5% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 24,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Mattel by 0.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 95,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mattel by 42.7% during the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 13,450 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Mattel by 40.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 651,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,337,000 after purchasing an additional 187,023 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Mattel during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

MAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Mattel from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Mattel to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mattel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Mattel from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of MAT stock opened at $20.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.96. Mattel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.21 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.95.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

