Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $2.93 Million Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,720 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OGN. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 3.0% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 52.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 17,370 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 23.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 12,969 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 95.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 19,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OGN. Bank of America downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $29.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.74. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $39.47.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

