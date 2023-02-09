New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $11.67 Million Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,072 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,458 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.32% of Kirby worth $11,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Kirby by 272.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 518,218 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,528,000 after acquiring an additional 379,062 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kirby during the 2nd quarter worth $20,978,000. JCP Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kirby by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC now owns 571,589 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,775,000 after acquiring an additional 278,079 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kirby by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 576,527 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,620,000 after acquiring an additional 225,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Kirby by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 610,118 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,120,000 after acquiring an additional 208,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Stock Performance

NYSE:KEX opened at $72.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.53 and its 200-day moving average is $66.19. Kirby Co. has a 52-week low of $55.03 and a 52-week high of $75.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Kirby had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $730.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KEX. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Kirby from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Kirby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kirby in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Kirby

In related news, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total value of $109,230.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,326.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total value of $109,230.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,326.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian G. O’neil sold 8,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $632,353.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,519.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kirby

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following business segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum and black oil products, and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

