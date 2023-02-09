New York State Common Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 634,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,089,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Paramount Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,872,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,850,000. Albert D Mason Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $622,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,157,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Trading Down 4.0 %

PARA opened at $22.42 on Thursday. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $39.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.68 and a 200-day moving average of $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Paramount Global Profile

PARA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Paramount Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.68.

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.