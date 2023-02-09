New York State Common Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 634,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,089,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Paramount Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,872,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,850,000. Albert D Mason Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $622,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,157,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Paramount Global Trading Down 4.0 %
PARA opened at $22.42 on Thursday. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $39.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.68 and a 200-day moving average of $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.63.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Paramount Global Profile
Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paramount Global (PARA)
- CVS Health Corporation Is Coiled And Ready To Spring Higher
- Will The Pullback In Paycom Payoff For Investors?
- TJX Among Apparel Retailers All Dressed Up & Ready For Growth
- Daqo New Energy Charged Up For New Highs
- No Spice In Chipotle Results, Is Now The Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.