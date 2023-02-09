Virtu Financial LLC Takes $220,000 Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 433.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 109.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 138.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 941.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Sprout Social

In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $30,930.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,173,757.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $30,930.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,173,757.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 37,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,448,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,638.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,619 shares of company stock valued at $4,460,004. Corporate insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPT opened at $62.08 on Thursday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $85.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.61.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPT. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.11.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

