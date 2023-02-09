Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $177,000 Stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 48.8% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 30,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,937,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 231.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 5.6% during the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 6.5% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

NYSE INSP opened at $267.71 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $249.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of -146.29 and a beta of 1.47. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.74 and a fifty-two week high of $275.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.64. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $137.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $287.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $130,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,591,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO John Rondoni sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $170,666.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,085,415.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $130,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,591,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,776 shares of company stock valued at $15,874,270 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

