Daniel S. Kelly Sells 88 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Stock

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 88 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total transaction of $12,526.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,445,724.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Atkore Stock Performance

NYSE:ATKR opened at $142.02 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.56. Atkore Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.50 and a 1-year high of $153.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 2.25.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Atkore had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 76.09%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atkore Inc. will post 15.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atkore

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATKR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 289.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 12,234 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter.

ATKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Atkore from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.40.

About Atkore

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

