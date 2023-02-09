Nigel Hunton Buys 5,000 Shares of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Stock

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) CEO Nigel Hunton purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $34,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,058.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nigel Hunton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 8th, Nigel Hunton acquired 5,000 shares of Intevac stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IVAC opened at $7.08 on Thursday. Intevac, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $7.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average of $5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $180.12 million, a P/E ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 0.69.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Intevac by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,444,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,365,000 after purchasing an additional 177,462 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Intevac by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,381,413 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Intevac by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 321,753 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 42,994 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in Intevac by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 222,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its position in shares of Intevac by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 208,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 53,825 shares during the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IVAC. Partner Cap Sec upgraded Intevac from a “valuation buy” rating to a “fundamental buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Intevac from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Benchmark upgraded Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intevac in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Intevac, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

