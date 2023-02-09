Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Partner Cap Sec

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Partner Cap Sec from a “valuation buy” rating to a “fundamental buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Partner Cap Sec also issued estimates for Intevac’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IVAC. TheStreet upgraded Intevac from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Benchmark raised Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Intevac in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ IVAC opened at $7.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.47. Intevac has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $7.22.

In other news, CEO Nigel Hunton bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $34,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,058.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Intevac news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder acquired 46,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $308,805.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,020,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,038,002.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Nigel Hunton purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $34,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,058.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 94,231 shares of company stock valued at $624,714. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Intevac by 7.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,444,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,365,000 after purchasing an additional 177,462 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Intevac by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,381,413 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Intevac by 15.4% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 321,753 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 42,994 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intevac by 0.9% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 222,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in Intevac by 34.8% in the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 208,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 53,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Intevac, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

