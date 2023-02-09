Insider Selling: Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) VP Sells $12,526.80 in Stock

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 88 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total value of $12,526.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,445,724.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Atkore Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of ATKR opened at $142.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.50 and a 52-week high of $153.55. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 2.25.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atkore had a return on equity of 76.09% and a net margin of 22.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Atkore Inc. will post 15.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATKR. StockNews.com began coverage on Atkore in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Atkore from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atkore during the third quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Atkore by 3,577.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Atkore by 85.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Atkore by 169.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Atkore by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

