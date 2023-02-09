Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Cut by Analyst

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $9.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $9.29. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2,080.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s current full-year earnings is $33.37 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q3 2023 earnings at $11.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $42.19 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $11.01 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $14.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $12.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $51.27 EPS.
Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance
NYSE:CMG opened at $1,637.41 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $1,196.28 and a 52-week high of $1,754.56. The firm has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.99, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,516.70 and its 200 day moving average is $1,547.48.
Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill
In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,066,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,642,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.
