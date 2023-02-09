DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DuPont de Nemours in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.84. The consensus estimate for DuPont de Nemours’ current full-year earnings is $3.31 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DuPont de Nemours’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.86.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $76.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.43. DuPont de Nemours has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $84.08.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,278,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 235,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,338,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,000. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

