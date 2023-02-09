Brokers Issue Forecasts for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $8.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $8.69. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $1,780.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s current full-year earnings is $33.37 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q2 2023 earnings at $11.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $11.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $10.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $51.92 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.59). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 5.0 %

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CMG. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,760.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,708.00 to $1,699.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,871.54.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,637.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,516.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,547.48. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $1,754.56. The company has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.99, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

