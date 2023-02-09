Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Lowered by Analyst

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 7th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $9.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $9.82. The consensus estimate for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s current full-year earnings is $33.37 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q2 2023 earnings at $11.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $11.44 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $9.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $40.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $48.41 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.58 EPS.

CMG has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,080.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,871.54.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,637.41 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $1,754.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,516.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,547.48. The company has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.99, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.28.

In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,620,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,938,320,000 after purchasing an additional 114,699 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,966,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,955,068,000 after purchasing an additional 23,107 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,590,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 542,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $815,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 505,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $759,224,000 after purchasing an additional 48,865 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

