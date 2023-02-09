IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.06% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABG. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,235,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares during the period.

ABG stock opened at $232.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.28. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.88 and a 52-week high of $253.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $9.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.23 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 29.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ABG. StockNews.com raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, CEO David W. Hult sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.76, for a total value of $5,819,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,277,008.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Berman Bridget Ryan sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $243,012.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,558.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.76, for a total value of $5,819,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,264 shares in the company, valued at $7,277,008.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,100 shares of company stock valued at $6,775,133 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

