Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

KNX opened at $60.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $64.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.16.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KNX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.65.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

