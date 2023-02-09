Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) Position Increased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYE. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $391,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $296,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of RYE opened at $72.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.04 and its 200-day moving average is $70.87. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a one year low of $55.85 and a one year high of $82.02.

