Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,509,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,867,000. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 21,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter.

RYE stock opened at $72.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.87. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $55.85 and a twelve month high of $82.02.

