IFP Advisors Inc Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kidder Stephen W grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 30,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 214,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,111,000 after purchasing an additional 35,888 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 211,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $2,275,360.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,602,410.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $2,275,360.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,602,410.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total transaction of $48,759.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,815.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,175 shares of company stock valued at $4,850,591. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $284.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.24.

Shares of ROK opened at $285.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $294.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $269.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.95. The firm has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Featured Articles

