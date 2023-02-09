IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 11,792 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,792 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the first quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $4.68 on Thursday. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $5.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $0.0218 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Nokia Oyj’s payout ratio is presently 7.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from €5.80 ($6.24) to €5.40 ($5.81) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. DNB Markets downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Nokia Oyj from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.88.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

