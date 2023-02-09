Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 133.3% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Nucor stock opened at $166.31 on Thursday. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.82.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Nucor’s payout ratio is 7.10%.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total value of $404,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,082,440.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,293,025.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total value of $404,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,082,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,575 shares of company stock worth $2,034,130 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.44.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

