IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 31.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,256,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,677,000 after acquiring an additional 786,647 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,060,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,185,000 after buying an additional 570,233 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,461,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1,077.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 346,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,142,000 after buying an additional 316,667 shares during the period. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,120,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,309,000 after buying an additional 259,431 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.33.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $127.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.76. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $107.54 and a twelve month high of $149.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.68.

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.