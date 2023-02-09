IFP Advisors Inc Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 405.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,763 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 39.2% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 9,483 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 262.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 46,466 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 166.0% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 186,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 116,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 9.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 168,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after acquiring an additional 14,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $41.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 2.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MGM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.89.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 201,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 120,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $4,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,781 shares in the company, valued at $11,594,021. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 201,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,611 shares of company stock valued at $10,404,462 over the last ninety days. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

