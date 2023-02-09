Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KNX. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,739,000 after buying an additional 972,139 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,841,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,249,000 after purchasing an additional 892,933 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 167.8% during the 3rd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 1,213,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,331,000 after purchasing an additional 760,288 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth $27,013,000. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth $22,918,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

KNX opened at $60.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $64.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.16.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.15%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.65.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

