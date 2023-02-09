IFP Advisors Inc Has $1.02 Million Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 79.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 17.5% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 34,129,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,643,000 after buying an additional 5,093,321 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 12.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,449,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,090 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 34.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,552 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in British American Tobacco by 51.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,092,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,226,000 after purchasing an additional 710,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,145,000 after buying an additional 582,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BTI shares. StockNews.com cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

BTI opened at $37.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.70 and its 200-day moving average is $39.35. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $35.47 and a 1-year high of $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

