IFP Advisors Inc Buys 22,400 Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Skillz were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Skillz during the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skillz during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skillz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Skillz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Skillz by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 412,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 191,968 shares during the period. 33.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Skillz alerts:

Skillz Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE SKLZ opened at $0.85 on Thursday. Skillz Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a current ratio of 9.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.05. The stock has a market cap of $356.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Skillz

Separately, BTIG Research cut Skillz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.83.

(Get Rating)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.