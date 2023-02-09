IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 1,081 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 31.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,256,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,677,000 after acquiring an additional 786,647 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 116.2% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,060,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,185,000 after buying an additional 570,233 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $35,461,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1,077.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 346,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,142,000 after buying an additional 316,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 30.1% during the second quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,120,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,309,000 after buying an additional 259,431 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHKP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.33.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $127.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.68. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $107.54 and a fifty-two week high of $149.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.76.

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

See Also

