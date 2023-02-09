IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 793 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SKYY. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the third quarter valued at $78,000.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

Shares of SKYY opened at $65.73 on Thursday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $54.50 and a 52-week high of $97.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.82.

