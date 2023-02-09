IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 1,201 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,834 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in American Express were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in American Express by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,928,905 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $683,249,000 after buying an additional 115,738 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in American Express by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,807,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $666,377,000 after buying an additional 675,971 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in American Express by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 3,590,736 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $484,426,000 after buying an additional 38,706 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in American Express by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,105,699 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $580,766,000 after buying an additional 357,590 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,104,484 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $580,539,000 after buying an additional 21,137 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Price Performance

AXP opened at $179.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.45. The company has a market capitalization of $133.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $199.55.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on AXP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.53.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

