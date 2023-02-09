IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned 1.60% of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 275.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the second quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the second quarter valued at about $262,000.

NASDAQ JSML opened at $52.75 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 52 week low of $43.07 and a 52 week high of $60.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%.

