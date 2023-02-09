PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Stock Holdings Boosted by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in PG&E were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCG. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PG&E during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in PG&E by 135.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in PG&E during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in PG&E during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 21.1% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PCG. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PG&E to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PG&E from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.44.

In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $915,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 187,743,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,864,967,183.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PCG opened at $15.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.22. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

