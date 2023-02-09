IFP Advisors Inc Has $1.02 Million Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.6% during the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 99,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 854,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,502,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

Insider Activity

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $39.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $44.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.12.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

See Also

