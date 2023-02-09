IFP Advisors Inc Sells 2,161 Shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000.

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSEARCA:PFIX opened at $58.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.99. Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $88.51.

