IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.96% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Denver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $696,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 22,615 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.77. Invesco BulletShares has a 52-week low of $24.34 and a 52-week high of $25.36.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th were paid a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 23rd.

