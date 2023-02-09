IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,924 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTL. State Street Corp grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,500,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,459 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 23,146,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,513 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 38,898.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,504,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482,899 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3,440.8% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,962,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,717,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,205,000 after purchasing an additional 46,710 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $30.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.61. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.87 and a fifty-two week high of $40.57.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

