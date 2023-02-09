IFP Advisors Inc Buys 3,271 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 170.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,193 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 501 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,773 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW stock opened at $166.14 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $213.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PANW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $217.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks to $190.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Scotiabank began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.52.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,125,027.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares in the company, valued at $84,145,864.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,125,027.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares in the company, valued at $84,145,864.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total value of $6,355,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,864,523 shares in the company, valued at $329,162,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,978 shares of company stock worth $39,593,965 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading

