Apollon Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNGO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 3,261.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,657,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548,719 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Bionano Genomics in the first quarter worth approximately $3,188,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the second quarter worth $1,663,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 7.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,876,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,961,000 after buying an additional 1,050,655 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Bionano Genomics by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,415,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,613,000 after acquiring an additional 690,897 shares in the last quarter. 26.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BNGO opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 5.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.25. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $4.35.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Bionano Genomics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on the genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

